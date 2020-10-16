Courtney Leiva
17 Little Luxuries for Under $10 You Need in Your Gym Bag
Article
Pack your gym bag with these essentials—plus a few little luxuries—to make every workout a good one.
By Courtney Leiva
19 Dos and Don’ts from the Pros for a Dreamy Winter Wedding
Article
These expert-approved winter wedding ideas will help you avoid any seasonal snafus.
By Courtney Leiva
9 Plus-Size Bras That Are Actually Comfortable
Article
Finding a well-fitting, comfortable plus-size bra can be quite the challenge, but it doesn’t have to be, especially if you know where to look. These expert recommendations are the best plus-size bras—and they look good, too.
By Courtney Leiva
5 Types of Bras Every Woman Should Have, According to a Bra Expert
Article
Make sure your lingerie drawer has at least one of each of these types of multi-tasking bras—no matter what life throws at you, at least you’ll have plenty of support.
By Courtney Leiva
Score an Additional 20% Off Sale at Sephora This Week
Article
There's still time to make VIB before the end of the year.
By Courtney Leiva
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com