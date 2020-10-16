Colleen Sullivan
How to Choose and Buy an Engagement Ring You’ll Love for the Rest of Your Life
It might be the most expensive piece of jewelry you'll ever own—and one of the most meaningful. Before you start browsing sites and stores, read this checklist of things to keep in mind when choosing an engagement ring. 
By Colleen Sullivan
The Biggest Mistakes Couples Make When Planning A Summer Wedding
A summer wedding can be a beautiful, spectacular event—as long as you plan ahead for the unique challenges of this sunny season. Experts share their best hot-weather wedding tips.
By Colleen Sullivan
The Best Nude Nail Polish for Every Skin Tone
Pick up one of these tried-and-true manicurist favorites.
By Colleen Sullivan
How to Work Out Without Ruining Your Hair
Preserving your hairstyle while trying to stay fit can be a challenge, but these expert tips will help keep sweat from ruining your look while you exercise.
By Colleen Sullivan
The Best Way to Remove Stubborn Mascara
Having trouble removing mascara? When your mascara just won't budge, turn to this guide to get that black goop safely off in a flash—and, yes, you can say goodbye to those raccoon eyes forever. 
By Colleen Sullivan
How to Keep Skin Healthy and Hydrated All Summer Long
These six women face the sun all day long to get their jobs done. Who better to share strategies for keeping skin healthy and beautiful?
By Colleen Sullivan
How to Make an Unsightly Scar Look Better
Whether you’ve got an old acne scar or a new stretch mark, there are ways to make a scar less noticeable. Here’s how.
By Colleen Sullivan
How to Clean Your Makeup Brush Like a Pro
A dirty makeup brush isn’t just gross—it’s bad for your health, too.
By Colleen Sullivan Wendy Rose Gould
