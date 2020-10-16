Colleen Riley

This impressive-looking cake doesn't take much to master—all you'll need is a store-bought cake, a tub of white frosting, and a few drops of black food coloring. No pastry bag? No problem! Simply scoop the frosting into a plastic bag, then snip a small hole in the corner of the bag. The intricate design is merely a series of connected lines, which we've explained in detail below. We guarantee the cake will be all the talk at your Halloween party, even when displayed amongst other spooky snacks. After all, dessert always steals the show.