Colette Coleman is a sociologist and former Teach For America middle school teacher, currently working in tech. Colette has studied yoga and meditation for over 20 years and got her teaching certification from Sri Dharma Mittra in 2011. Her writing focuses on issues of equity, social justice, wellness and personal growth.
Colette holds a B.A. from Yale University and a Master’s degree from Loyola Marymount University.
