This potato soup recipe is studded with bacon and toppings such as cheese and chives, making you feel like it's actually a baked potato soup. Hearty soups (hint: this potato soup recipe!) make a great base for creative toppings. Fill little dishes with all the fixings and then let your family customize their own bowls. In addition to the traditional toppings, roasted broccoli and sour cream or yogurt are delicious in this potato soup, as well.