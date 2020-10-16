Chelsea Traber Burns

Chelsea is the beauty editor at Real Simple. She is always on the hunt for new beauty innovations and has a love for natural products. Follow her beauty adventures on Instagram @chelseaburns7.
6 Hair Masks to Revive Dry, Damaged Hair
No matter what sort of damage you’ve done to your hair—dye jobs, heat, or sun exposure—these hair masks will reverse it.
By Hana Hong Chelsea Traber Burns
These Are the Best Root Touch-Ups for Every Hair Type
The best fixes for pesky regrowth, no matter what delivery system you favor.
By Hana Hong Chelsea Traber Burns
8 Makeup Products That Double as Skincare
Who says your skincare routine has to stop once you put makeup on? These five products work overtime to treat your skin, too.
By Hana Hong Chelsea Traber Burns
How Much Dry Shampoo Is Too Much?
Dry shampoo can be just the solution your busy mornings need. But could there be any consequences to this whole "dirty hair" trend?
By Chelsea Traber Burns
6 Secrets to Beautiful, Younger-Looking Skin, According to Top Dermatologists
Top dermatologists share their favorite advice—besides applying (and reapplying!) sunscreen.
By Chelsea Traber Burns
How to Get Fuller Eyebrows
In three simple steps.
By Chelsea Traber Burns
Dr. Pimple Popper on the Biggest Pimple Mistake You’re Making
If your acne isn’t going away despite your best efforts to treat it, it’s because you’re doing this one thing, says Sandra Lee, MD.
By Chelsea Traber Burns
Whole Foods Is Having a Major Beauty Sale
Get all your favorite natural brands for way less.
By Chelsea Traber Burns
