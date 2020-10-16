Chelsea Renaud

The Best Bedside Tables
More than just a place to plop a book, an interesting perch (whether solo or part of a pair) can change the style dynamics of your sleeping space.
These pretty papers and complementary frills are a cut above the seasonal standbys.
End the harrowing hunt for a smart and stylish seat. Whether you want a durable starter model, a treasure-to-be, or something in between, you’ll find the ideal alchemy of form and function among these 18 options.
When you need to use throwaways, why not opt for sturdy, sleek, eco-friendly winners made of sustainable materials? After all, flimsy paper plates are no picnic.
The Best Desk Lamps
Sturdy, stylish, and easily adjustable, these five shining examples—of 50 vetted—will light up your life (or at least your paperwork).
8 Classy Cake Stands
Pretty pedestals that cover every budget, style, and occasion.
Mother always said, "No elbows on the table," but what about paws? This spruce wood platter adds a touch of playful whimsy to a holiday table that even the strictest mom would approve of.
With Breast Cancer Awareness Month winding down, ramp up your support with these great grabs, all of which donate part of their proceeds to a specific charity.