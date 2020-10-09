Charlyne Mattox

Most Recent

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

Avocado “Bowl” with Spicy Soy Sauce

Avocado “Bowl” with Spicy Soy Sauce

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Cheese and Green Chili Tamales

Cheese and Green Chili Tamales

Cannellini, Chorizo, and Kale Soup

Cannellini, Chorizo, and Kale Soup

Short Ribs With Mashed Potatoes and Parsley Relish

Short Ribs With Mashed Potatoes and Parsley Relish

Lemon Dill Chicken Noodle Soup

Lemon Dill Chicken Noodle Soup

Soy and Coconut Kale Chips

Soy and Coconut Kale Chips

Soy-Roasted Chickpeas

Soy-Roasted Chickpeas

Beet, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Reuben Sandwiches

Beet, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Reuben Sandwiches

Slow-Cooked Pork Shoulder With Apple Relish and Egg Noodles

Slow-Cooked Pork Shoulder With Apple Relish and Egg Noodles

Roasted Broccolini and Bass Over Coconut Rice

Roasted Broccolini and Bass Over Coconut Rice

Butternut Squash and Steak Quesadillas With Red Cabbage Slaw

All Charlyne Mattox

Irish Beef, Cabbage, and Potato Soup

Irish Beef, Cabbage, and Potato Soup

Chickpea and Quinoa Tortilla Soup

Chickpea and Quinoa Tortilla Soup

Chicken and Barley Soup

Chicken and Barley Soup

Creamy Celery Root Soup With Candied Walnuts

Creamy Celery Root Soup With Candied Walnuts

Miso and Potsticker Soup With Crispy Snap Peas

Miso and Potsticker Soup With Crispy Snap Peas

Mushroom and Leek Soup With Soba Noodles

Mushroom and Leek Soup With Soba Noodles

Pea and Lettuce Soup With Ham and Cheese Tartines

Pea and Lettuce Soup With Ham and Cheese Tartines

Greek Shrimp and Dill Soup

Greek Shrimp and Dill Soup

Baked Chicken Parmesan

Baked Chicken Parmesan

Pork and Rice Meatball Soup

Pork and Rice Meatball Soup

Steak With Cauliflower Puree and Crispy Quinoa

Steak With Cauliflower Puree and Crispy Quinoa

Roasted Vegetable and Wild Rice Salad With Almond-Parsley Sauce

Roasted Vegetable and Wild Rice Salad With Almond-Parsley Sauce

Noodles With Flaked Salmon and Crispy Bok Choy Slaw

Noodles With Flaked Salmon and Crispy Bok Choy Slaw

Buttermilk Pancakes With Pan-Roasted Pears and Blackberries

Buttermilk Pancakes With Pan-Roasted Pears and Blackberries

Macadamia, Coconut, and White Chocolate

Macadamia, Coconut, and White Chocolate

Hazelnut Mexican Wedding Cookies

Hazelnut Mexican Wedding Cookies

Chewy Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie

Chewy Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie

Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

Caramel Cheesecake

Caramel Cheesecake

No-Bake Seed and Nut Bars

No-Bake Seed and Nut Bars

Orange and Lemon Curd Bars

Orange and Lemon Curd Bars

Savory Parmesan Cookies

Savory Parmesan Cookies

Anise Sugar Cookies

Anise Sugar Cookies

Giant Kitchen Sink Cookies

Giant Kitchen Sink Cookies

Cocoa and Coffee Palmiers

Cocoa and Coffee Palmiers

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com