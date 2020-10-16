Charlotte Lieberman
How to Have a Healthier Relationship with Your Phone
Article
You don’t have to do an extreme digital detox to form a healthier relationship with your phone. Here’s how to dial back.
By Charlotte Lieberman
3 Ways to Hack Your Phone So You Actually Use It Less
Article
How to spend less time scrolling through memes and more time doing what matters most. 
By Charlotte Lieberman
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com