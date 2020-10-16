Charlotte Ahlin
5 Books to Help You Heal Your Broken Heart
Article
Just went through a bad breakup? Whether you want to get lost in a good revenge thriller or hear some soothing advice, these five books will help you start moving on.
By Charlotte Ahlin
7 Books Every Kid Should Read Before They Go to High School
Article
By Charlotte Ahlin
8 Tearjerkers You’ll Read Again and Again for a Good Cry
Article
Sometimes—for whatever reason—you want to read a book that will make you cry. These stories will definitely make you shed a few tears.
By Charlotte Ahlin
Loved Anne of Green Gables? Read These Books Next
Article
If you've read and re-read L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables and are looking for more books that touch on friendship, imagination, and family, try one of these seven novels.
By Charlotte Ahlin
6 Books That Are More Addictive Than Your Favorite Netflix Show
Article
You can definitely read these books in one sitting.
By Charlotte Ahlin
7 Books to Read If You Loved The Handmaid’s Tale
Article
If you binged Margaret Atwood's classic work of speculative fiction and want more, add these books to your pile.
By Charlotte Ahlin
6 Books To Read If You’re Sick of Winter
Article
These captivating stories will transport you to a warmer place.
By Charlotte Ahlin
5 Books to Read If You Love Gilmore Girls
Article
You’ve binged all of Gilmore Girls. You’ve watched and re-watched A Year in the Life. You’ve debated the various merits of Logan and Jess at length. Now you’re missing all your friends from Stars Hollow. Well, follow Rory’s lead and head to the bookstore for these five smart, heartfelt reads that any Gilmore Girls fan will love.
By Charlotte Ahlin
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com