Charlotte Ahlin

Just went through a bad breakup? Whether you want to get lost in a good revenge thriller or hear some soothing advice, these five books will help you start moving on.
Sometimes—for whatever reason—you want to read a book that will make you cry. These stories will definitely make you shed a few tears.
If you've read and re-read L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables and are looking for more books that touch on friendship, imagination, and family, try one of these seven novels.
You can definitely read these books in one sitting.
If you binged Margaret Atwood's classic work of speculative fiction and want more, add these books to your pile.
These captivating stories will transport you to a warmer place.
You’ve binged all of Gilmore Girls. You’ve watched and re-watched A Year in the Life. You’ve debated the various merits of Logan and Jess at length. Now you’re missing all your friends from Stars Hollow. Well, follow Rory’s lead and head to the bookstore for these five smart, heartfelt reads that any Gilmore Girls fan will love.