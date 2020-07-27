Caylin Harris

Caylin Harris is a contributing writer for Real Simple.

6 Cathartic Cleaning Tasks to Tackle When You're Angry

Your grout will never look cleaner.
This New Casabella Mop Revolutionized My Cleaning Routine

Plus, it cuts down on single-use plastic.
5 Things You Should Never Store in the Basement—Plus 5 You Can

Hint: This is not the best spot for cherished family photos.
How to Store Books Properly So They Last Forever

Keep that copy of Pride and Prejudice in brand new condition.
6 Things You Should Know Before Choosing Marble Countertops

Read this before your next remodel.
7 Meditative Cleaning Tasks to Tackle When You're Stressed

Calling everyone who likes to stress clean!
Do This Before You Store Away Your Winter Clothes

It's time to make some space in our closets! 
6 Things You Can Do Right Now for a Gorgeous Yard This Summer

Because we're all probably craving some time spent outdoors right now. 
How to Unclog a Drain (Without Resorting to Chemicals)

6 Interior Designers Reveal the Worst Decorating Mistakes They Ever Made

How to Clean Stained Coffee Mugs and Make Them Spotless

You May Be Washing Your Dingy Bath Towels All Wrong—Here’s the Right Way

5 Elegant Ways to Hide the Holiday Clutter (Quick, Before Guests Come Over!)

Invest in these organizers now, before the holiday madness starts.

4 Expert Tricks That Make One-on-One Meetings More Productive

6 Ways to Make a Cold Kitchen Feel Warm and Inviting

The Secret to Warming Up Your Home (Without Touching the Thermostat)

3 Ways to Make Your Work Phone Calls More Productive and Effective

Sick of Unproductive Work Meetings? Here Are 3 Ways to Fix That

The $20 Trick to Transforming Your Living Room Sofa

The Best Places to Buy Really Beautiful Kitchen Hardware

The Little Detail You Never Thought to Customize in Your Home—But Really Should

5 Things You Should Consider Before Buying a Kitchen Sink

5 Kitchen Design Moves that Make Doing the Dishes Much Easier

5 Ways to Fake a Custom Kitchen—Without a Complete Reno

How to Make Your Own Toilet Bowl Cleaner With Just 2 Ingredients

6 Things You Should Always Clean Before You Leave a Vacation Home or Airbnb

How to Sanitize Your Toothbrush (Because It's Grosser Than You Think)

How to Frame Your Art Like a Pro

7 Gorgeous, Completely Temporary Design Ideas for Renters and Commitment-Phobes

How to Decorate a Living Room So It Looks Photo-Ready

6 Surprisingly Easy Home Upgrades You Can Accomplish in an Afternoon

How to Care for a Jade Plant (Even If You’re Terrible at Houseplants)

Easy-to-Care-for Outdoor Plants That Will Add Color to Your Yard

Hard-to-Kill Plants That Don’t Need Sunlight

6 Plants That Can Clean the Air in Your Home

The Best Kitchen Faucets Under $250 (That Look Much More Expensive)

The Best Sectional Sofas for Every Budget

Don't Pay a Medical Bill Until You Do These 5 Things

