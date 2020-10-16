Catherine Newman

Learn how to safely navigate the new rules with compassion and respect for others.
Relax: This party is going to be fun. But in case of emergency, break out these magic words.
Expert advice for tactfully handling awkward, irritating situations in the workplace.
One writer on the life lesson she's come to embrace over time.
Not all loud situations can be solved with a mute button. Real Simple’s etiquette expert has suggestions for navigating other people’s noise with grace.
If you want to succeed at your job—whether or not you work at the corporate level—it’s a good idea to have a grasp on business etiquette.
An etiquette expert helps us navigate the many gray areas of living with another person.
Real Simple’s etiquette expert offers her best advice on how to navigate political divides at the dinner table, and eight other holiday season etiquette quandaries.