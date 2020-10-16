Catherine Newman
Etiquette Tips for Staying Safe, Sane, and Your Best Self While Social Distancing
Article
Learn how to safely navigate the new rules with compassion and respect for others.
7 Magic Phrases Every Host Should Know to Make Guests More Comfortable
Article
Relax: This party is going to be fun. But in case of emergency, break out these magic words.
How to Handle 5 Extremely Annoying Coworker Situations
Article
Expert advice for tactfully handling awkward, irritating situations in the workplace.
At 50, I've Finally Realized It's OK to Say "I Don't Know"
Article
One writer on the life lesson she's come to embrace over time.
How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Noisy World
Article
Not all loud situations can be solved with a mute button. Real Simple’s etiquette expert has suggestions for navigating other people’s noise with grace.
10 of Your Biggest Business Etiquette Questions, Answered
Gallery
If you want to succeed at your job—whether or not you work at the corporate level—it’s a good idea to have a grasp on business etiquette.
How to Deal With a Roommate Who’s Driving You Crazy
Video
An etiquette expert helps us navigate the many gray areas of living with another person.
Your Guide to a Pleasant (and Politics-Free) Thanksgiving With Your Family
Article
Real Simple’s etiquette expert offers her best advice on how to navigate political divides at the dinner table, and eight other holiday season etiquette quandaries.
