Catey Hill

Catey Hill is the executive editor of Millie, and a journalist whose work has appeared in/on The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Seventeen, Worth, SmartMoney, Forbes.com and MarketWatch.com, among others. She is also the author of two personal finance books—"The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms: How to Maximize Your Family Budget in Minimal Time" (Center Street, April 2018) and "Shoo, Jimmy Choo! The Modern Girl's Guide to Spending Less and Saving More" (Sterling, December 2010)—and the former host of Marketwatch's "Money, Markets and More" podcast.
Connect with Catey

Most Recent

After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent By Half to $1,400 a Month

After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent to $1,400 a Month

Here’s exactly what their budget looked like before COVID-19, and now.
Read More
3 Vital Things You Need to Know About This Recession, According to Economists

3 Vital Things You Need to Know About This Recession, According to Economists

From your job to your money to your home, this is what you should be aware of right now.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com