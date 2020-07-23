Catey Hill is the executive editor of Millie, and a journalist whose work has appeared in/on The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Seventeen, Worth, SmartMoney, Forbes.com and MarketWatch.com, among others. She is also the author of two personal finance books—"The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms: How to Maximize Your Family Budget in Minimal Time" (Center Street, April 2018) and "Shoo, Jimmy Choo! The Modern Girl's Guide to Spending Less and Saving More" (Sterling, December 2010)—and the former host of Marketwatch's "Money, Markets and More" podcast.