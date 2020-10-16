If you play your cards right, you’ll spend lots of cozy weekends at home this winter. Here, we have a deck of those cards—and a few more worthy splurges for fun all season.
Cheer your team to victory with this lineup of clever tailgating goods.
No green thumb required.
Bring a little beauty to everyday tasks with these upgraded utilitarian items. (Is that a toilet brush or a work of art?)
It’s your home’s most-viewed space, so why not give it a little love? These eight entryway accessories deliver.
If your summer plans have anything to do with water—splashing in it, lounging by it, dreaming of it—these goods might be just what you need.
If you're not sure what your friend or family member likes to read, opt for one of these non-book gifts for book lovers and readers.