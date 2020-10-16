Caroline Wright

One bite of this peanut butter fudge, and you just might vow to keep a batch in the fridge 24/7. Combining the flavor of rich, chocolatey fudge with a peanut butter cup—all with crunchy peanuts sprinkled on top—this dessert checks off all the boxes. No need to turn on the oven, either. You’ll melt the butter, chocolate, peanut butter, cream, and a few other ingredients over a saucepan, before pouring the mixture into an 8-inch-square pan, adding a few nuts on top, and cooling it in the fridge. Cut into bite-sized (or bigger!) squares, and dig in. Sweet.