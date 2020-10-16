Caroline Wright

A rich cream cheese frosting adds a luxurious touch to this classic two-layer cake.
Roasted spaghetti squash subs in for pasta in this cheesy, comforting dish that resembles lasagna.
One bite of this peanut butter fudge, and you just might vow to keep a batch in the fridge 24/7. Combining the flavor of rich, chocolatey fudge with a peanut butter cup—all with crunchy peanuts sprinkled on top—this dessert checks off all the boxes. No need to turn on the oven, either. You’ll melt the butter, chocolate, peanut butter, cream, and a few other ingredients over a saucepan, before pouring the mixture into an 8-inch-square pan, adding a few nuts on top, and cooling it in the fridge. Cut into bite-sized (or bigger!) squares, and dig in. Sweet.
Use frozen winter squash puree to cut down on prep time—it has all the flavor and nutrients you’ll find in fresh squash. Ricotta and mozzarella ensure the final dish is creamy, cheesy, and rich.
Slow cooking (yes, in the summer!) is ideal for pork shoulder; the long, low cooking method makes the meat tender.
Making chicken soup from scratch is easy when you let your slow cooker do all the work.