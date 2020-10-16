Cari Wira Dineen
8 Ways to Start a Fitness Routine You Can Stick With
Video
Motivation comes and goes—but a regular workout routine makes fitness as easy as brushing your teeth. Here, eight ways to put exercise on autopilot.
By Cari Wira Dineen
Here's Exactly How Much to Tip for a Massage (or Other Spa Treatment)
Article
It’s hard to unwind at the spa when all you’re thinking about is how much to tip. Here's how much gratuity to give your massage therapist.
By Cari Wira Dineen
The Dude Ranch Vacation Hacks I Swear By
Article
While planning my family's ranch vacation this year, I spoke to a pro who gave me her best dude ranch vacation hacks—and I'm sharing them with you.
By Cari Wira Dineen
This Is How Much to Tip Hairstylists and Colorists (Plus One Time You Don't Need to Tip)
Video
Knowing how much to tip at a hair salon can be tricky—especially with the number of services and people involved. Here, etiquette experts reveal how much to tip hairdressers, stylists, colorists, and more. 
By Cari Wira Dineen Maggie Seaver
Do You Tip Uber Drivers? The New Age-Old Question
Article
Finding a ride is easy these days—but figuring out how to tip properly is complicated. Do you tip Uber drivers? If so, how much? We have the answers.
By Cari Wira Dineen
Yes, You Should Absolutely Tip Your Movers—Here’s How Much
Video
Knowing how much to tip movers can be tricky (though you should definitely do it). Here’s how much you should tip with every move, whether you’re going near or far.
By Cari Wira Dineen
Why I’m So Over Big First Birthday Parties
Article
One mom learned the hard way that simpler is better for her family.
By Cari Wira Dineen
A Celebrity Stole My Baby Name!
Article
When your child’s carefully chosen moniker is suddenly all over the news.
By Cari Wira Dineen
