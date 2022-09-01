Bryce Jones is an Editorial Assistant for the Better Homes & Gardens digital team. She has been practicing journalism for the past five years. Bryce graduated summa cum laude from Iowa State University in 2020 with a double major in journalism and Spanish and summa cum laude from Northwestern University with her master's in journalism, specializing in magazine writing. She took specialized classes in writing, editing and reporting from renowned journalists while pursuing her degrees and completed her capstone on social media's impact on ADHD diagnoses in women. She also wrote and edited for her on-campus fashion and lifestyle magazine and worked as an apprentice for Midwest Living.