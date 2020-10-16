Brooke Schuldt

Brooke Schuldt is the associate social media editor at Real Simple. When she’s not scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, you’ll find her listening to her “90’s and Early 00’s Jams” playlist, re-watching Boy Meets World, or making avocado toast (her secret ingredient is truffle salt). Send her your best Mr. Feeney quotes on Twitter or Instagram, or stop by her new blog, Babbling Brooke Blog.
I Just Discovered My Favorite Healthy-ish Snack of All Time At Trader Joe’s—And It’s Only $6
Your afternoon snacking ritual just got a whole lot fancier.
By Brooke Schuldt
I Tried Fractora to Get Clearer Skin—Here’s How It Went Down
I have seen a huge improvement in the look of my acne scars, but getting there hasn’t been easy.
By Brooke Schuldt
These Moto Leggings Are So Comfortable, I Wear Them Literally 4 Days a Week
Yes, it is possible to live in just one pair of pants.
By Brooke Schuldt
I Just Had the Best Night’s Sleep of My Life Thanks to This Weighted Eye Mask
If you’re a fan of the weighted blanket trend and looking for an upgrade, may I introduce you to the weighted eye mask?
By Brooke Schuldt
I Finally Found Summer Sandals That Don’t Cause Blisters, And I Will Never Take Them Off
I never thought such a shoe existed until I put these on.
By Brooke Schuldt
Lilly Pulitzer Just Dropped the Prettiest Water Bottles, And You’ll Want To Buy Them All
Set your alarm clock, because the last collab sold out within 15 minutes! 
By Brooke Schuldt
It’s National Margarita Day: Where to Get the Best Margaritas
We polled Real Simple readers for where they go when they need a margarita fix. Here, we reveal the best restaurants and bars for margaritas, from Maine to Arizona. 
By Brooke Schuldt
Golden Girls Hot Sauce Is a Thing—and It’s as Spicy as Blanche
We can totally picture Sophia Petrillo cooking with this amazing new hot sauce, which was just launched by the online gift shop, Always Fit.
By Brooke Schuldt
