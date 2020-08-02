Brittany Loggins

Brittany Loggins is a freelance lifestyle writer who loves stand-up comedy and dogs. Follow her on Instagram @blogginloggins.

Most Recent

How to Deep Clean and Disinfect Your Luggage

How to Deep Clean and Disinfect Your Luggage

So you can be confident your bags are germ-free. 
Read More
No Time (or Room) to Meditate? Try Meditating in the Shower

No Time (or Room) to Meditate? Try Meditating in the Shower

You’ll wonder why you never thought of it before.
Read More
Need to Reschedule Your Wedding? This Event Planner Will Guide You Through It

Need to Reschedule Your Wedding? This Event Planner Will Guide You Through It

If you’ve had to move your wedding (or another big event) because of the coronavirus, you’re not alone. An expert breaks down how to cancel or postpone it as seamlessly as possible.
Read More
How to Build Emotional Resilience—So You Can Take on Anything

How to Build Emotional Resilience—So You Can Take on Anything

Cultivating emotional resilience can help change the way you react to stressful situations.
Read More
How to Make a Long Distance Relationship Work

How to Make a Long Distance Relationship Work

If you weren’t long distance before, you might be now. Here’s how to make it more bearable for both of you.
Read More
The Scientific Reason Why Showing Kindness Can Help Ease Anxiety

The Scientific Reason Why Showing Kindness Can Help Ease Anxiety

Looking for ways to manage your anxiety? Try an act of kindness.
Read More

How to Deal With Loneliness—One of the Trickiest Emotions to Feel

How to Deal With Loneliness—One of the Trickiest Emotions to Feel

Loneliness is a normal emotion, but it can be hard to handle. We spoke to a therapist for practical solutions and words of encouragement.
Read More
Bailing Season Is Upon Us—Here’s How to Keep Your Friends From Flaking

Bailing Season Is Upon Us—Here’s How to Keep Your Friends From Flaking

It’s cold, it’s dark, and everyone’s still broke from the holidays: It’s officially bailing season.
Read More
You Only Get So Many Personal Days—Here's How to Use Them Wisely

You Only Get So Many Personal Days—Here's How to Use Them Wisely

Read More
How to Make Friends in Your 20s and 30s

How to Make Friends in Your 20s and 30s

Read More
How to Put Your Mental Health First This Year

How to Put Your Mental Health First This Year

Read More
Pro Tips for Traveling With Holiday Gifts, According to Flight Attendants

Pro Tips for Traveling With Holiday Gifts, According to Flight Attendants

Read More

What to Do if You Have Painful Bunions on Your Feet

Bunions aren’t pretty, but they are a reality. Here’s what you can do about this painful foot condition.

All Brittany Loggins

The Biggest Sign You’re Having a Quarter-Life Crisis—and How to Break Through It

The Biggest Sign You’re Having a Quarter-Life Crisis—and How to Break Through It

Read More
8 Comfortable High Heels You Can Stand in All Day

8 Comfortable High Heels You Can Stand in All Day

Read More
Four People Explain Why They Moved Into Tiny Homes

Four People Explain Why They Moved Into Tiny Homes

Read More
It Does Matter When You Check in to Your Flight—Here’s What You Need to Know

It Does Matter When You Check in to Your Flight—Here’s What You Need to Know

Read More
Why You Should Consider a Travel Rewards Credit Card—Plus How to Pick the Right One for You

Why You Should Consider a Travel Rewards Credit Card—Plus How to Pick the Right One for You

Read More
So Your Flight Just Got Canceled—Here’s What You Need to Do Next

So Your Flight Just Got Canceled—Here’s What You Need to Do Next

Read More
Here’s Exactly How to Apply For TSA PreCheck

Here’s Exactly How to Apply For TSA PreCheck

Read More
I Just Discovered the Secret to Perfect Homemade Beef Broth

I Just Discovered the Secret to Perfect Homemade Beef Broth

Read More
Is Hidden City Ticketing the Answer to Cheaper Travel?

Is Hidden City Ticketing the Answer to Cheaper Travel?

Read More
I Tried This $10 Home Dry Cleaning Kit—Here's What Happened

I Tried This $10 Home Dry Cleaning Kit—Here's What Happened

Read More
How to Beat the Social Anxiety That’s Holding You Back (Even While Social Distancing)

How to Beat the Social Anxiety That’s Holding You Back (Even While Social Distancing)

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com