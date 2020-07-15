Brienne Walsh

Brienne Walsh is a writer who has contributed to The New York Times, Art in America, Forbes, Rangefinder, L'Officiel, V Magazine and Interview, among other publications. She currently lives in Savannah, Georgia, with her husband and two young children.

How to Water Your Plants When You Go Away

Don't let your pothos prevent you from enjoying your vacation.
12 Ingredients Chefs Can't Live Without

These not-so-secret ingredients will transform your home cooking in seconds.
3 Delicious Recipes Using Almond Flour

It’s the ultimate go-to for cooks avoiding gluten, but this wonder ingredient—which really is just finely ground blanched almonds—belongs in everyone’s pantry.
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a tougher houseplant pruner to a way to finally beautify posters, these genius products solve some of life’s smaller problems.
4 Stretches You Probably Didn’t Know Could Ease Back Pain

Relieve nagging back discomfort and tension by giving these tight spots some love.
This 11 Year-Old Started a Lemonade Stand to Help Out Single Mothers During the Pandemic

If life gives you a pandemic, make lemonade. 
What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work

Do your homework on student loans.
How to Conduct a Spa-Like Facial Massage and Lymphatic Drainage at Home

Wake up your skin with these esthetician massage techniques.
Which of These 8 Colors Should Clare Add to Its Paint Collection? Cast Your Vote!

30 Innovative Essentials That Will Make Your Next Camping Trip a Breeze

It’s Probably Time for a Self Check-in—Here’s How to Do It

This Cat Litter Doesn't Just Prevent Stinky Odors, It Actually Makes My Bathroom Smell Good

4 Family Meetings Everyone Should Have

Getting buy-in on both serious stuff (your parents’ health care) and fun stuff (your beach vacation) can make life so much easier.

I’ve Tested Dozens of Masks and This One Is by Far the Most Comfortable

After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent By Half to $1,400 a Month

My Night Sweats Have Stopped Ever Since I Started Sleeping on These Breathable, Linen Sheets

3 Ways to Cook With Chia Seeds That Don’t Involve Smoothies

8 Simple Potato Salad Recipes You'll Want to Serve All Year Round

The Surprising—and Significant—History of Red Lipstick 

How One Woman Is Dealing With the Impending Mortality of a Beloved Pet

This $14 Coin Counting Kit Helped Me Save $14,000 Without Feeling the Pinch

9 Sundresses to Buy on Sale From Nordstrom Rack This Week

5 Things to Consider Before Bringing Home a New Houseplant

Author Laura Lippman Wonders Why We Never Use the Good China

How to Prep Your Skin Before, During, and After a Beach Day 

The Top 5 Coffee Trends to Look Out for This Year

How to Stay Cool While Wearing a Face Mask in the Summer Heat

Apple Just Launched a New Guide to Help Teach Kids About Racism

Top 10 High-Fiber Foods for Great Gut Health

Recipes from the August 2020 Issue of Real Simple

Looking for a New TV? Here's When to Shop to Get the Best Prices

7 Reasons to Ditch Chlorine and Switch to a Saltwater Pool

Two Meteor Showers Will Peak This Week — Here's How to Spot a Shooting Star

23 Amazing Gift Ideas That Don’t Cost a Thing

5 Life-Changing Cleaning Hacks We Learned on TikTok

These Are the 10 Safest Sunscreens for Babies and Kids 

How to Prepare Your Kids to Go Back to School During Coronavirus

The 5 Best Wines at Trader Joe’s Under $10

