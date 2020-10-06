Brandi Broxson

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From an adjustable rake for gathering up colorful leaves to a next-level lantern that doubles as a speaker, these items will make every day a little easier.
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Automate your life even more, so you have time for the smaller things—like packing up sandwiches for a picnic in the park or treating yourself to a latte—with these clever finds.
Automate your life even more so you have time for the smaller things—like loading up your family for a beach day or having a backyard picnic with fresh watermelon—with these clever finds. Summer is here: Find new ways to entertain yourself with these life-simplifiers and problem-solvers.
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. With a charger sporting a retractable cord and a multipurpose grill tool, life at home can feel much, much smarter.
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. With eco-friendly produce bags and a multipurpose waterproof pouch, life at home can feel much, much smarter.
Put the office supply essential to use with these easy solutions.
Taking just a few minutes to freeze your credit can protect you from identity theft for years to come.