Bonnie Azoulay
Real Simple
Bonnie Azoulay
Bonnie Azoulay
Share
Bonnie Azoulay
Bonnie
is a
writer
based in New York with works published on Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Coveteur, Man Repeller, Pro Health and more. She loves wearing fanny packs and laying in child's pose.
how-to-start-freelance
Everything You Need to Know Before Quitting Your Job to Go Freelance
Video
Becoming a freelancer can definitely have financial perks. But before you leave your full-time job behind, here's what you need to know about making the change—in regards to healthcare, taxes, and more.
