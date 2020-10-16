Blake Bakkila

The Fixer Upper star is gaining strength and losing weight with help from his little ones.
Ashley Graham and Tyra Banks explain it perfectly.
The most delicious ways to avoid the Sunday scaries.
Is less really more?
NASA reveals which parts of the country will have the best views of the super blue blood moon, as well as whether you'll need glasses to look at it safely.
Miss you, ice cream.
Ali Fedotowsky says her No. 1 is a must-have for new moms.
These just couldn’t be cuter. Plus, find out how to get the look.