Blake Bakkila

Blake Bakkila is an editorial assistant at Real Simple. If she’s not picking experts’ brains for the magazine’s Now What?! page, she’s probably running through Central Park or to the nearest ice cream store.
Chip Gaines Shares a New Photo After His 10-Pound Weight Loss
Article
The Fixer Upper star is gaining strength and losing weight with help from his little ones.
By Blake Bakkila
Real Women Are Spreading a Message About Body Positivity by Embracing Their Thighbrows
Video
Ashley Graham and Tyra Banks explain it perfectly.
By Blake Bakkila
9 Meal Prep Ideas for the Week That Are Super Popular on Pinterest
Video
The most delicious ways to avoid the Sunday scaries.
By Blake Bakkila
I Tried These New Commando Leggings—and They Perked Up My Butt More Than Any Squat Workout
Video
Is less really more?
By Blake Bakkila
Best Places to See Super Blue Blood Moon
Article
NASA reveals which parts of the country will have the best views of the super blue blood moon, as well as whether you'll need glasses to look at it safely.
By Blake Bakkila
How I (Barely) Survived the First 10 Days of the Whole30
Article
Miss you, ice cream.
By Blake Bakkila
The 3 Beauty Products This Bachelor Star Can’t Live Without
Article
Ali Fedotowsky says her No. 1 is a must-have for new moms.
By Blake Bakkila
See the Adorable Photos from Princess Charlotte’s First Day of School
Article
These just couldn’t be cuter. Plus, find out how to get the look. 
By Blake Bakkila
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com