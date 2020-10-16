Betsy Rubiner
The Totally Weird Ways Your Celebrity Obsession Is Good for You
Article
Don’t feel guilty for reading everything about your fave—it can be a surprisingly healthy habit.
By Betsy Rubiner
5 Family Traditions From Around the World Worth Trying
Video
Move your family traditions beyond pizza and game night with these thoughtful ideas that strengthen your connection to your kids, your family, and the world around you. 
By Betsy Rubiner
5 Ways to Actually Enjoy Your High School Reunion
Article
And leave behind the high school drama. 
By Betsy Rubiner
Halloween Movies for Kids That Aren’t Too Scary
Article
All of these films will delight both kids and adults.
By Betsy Rubiner
Outie Belly Buttons: Everything You Need to Know
Article
One of the most intriguing body parts, explained.
By Betsy Rubiner
Best Funny Kids’ Movies to Watch This Weekend
Article
These films will have the whole family laughing.
By Betsy Rubiner
Medium Dog Breeds You Might Want to Add to Your Family
Article
Take a look at this list, which also provides some information on the dogs’ specific traits and lifestyle needs.
By Betsy Rubiner
The Best Kids’ Movies for the Whole Family
Article
Put these on your watch list.
By Betsy Rubiner
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com