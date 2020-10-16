Betsy Goldberg and Rachael Weiner
DIY Thanksgiving Centerpieces
For the price of a typical holiday centerpiece (and practically no effort at all), you can create your own table display with a cornucopia of everyday items. Have a seat—we’ll show you how.
