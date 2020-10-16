Betsy Goldberg and Elizabeth Passarella

Starting in second grade, when homework often ramps up, a streamlined environment with clear, uncluttered surfaces makes it easier to buckle down and focus. Think quiet, neutral shades and unified storage sets (folders, boxes) for minimal distraction and maximum concentration.
These five quick tips won’t solve every problem, but they’re a start.
Getting out the door on time. Remembering the permission slips. Extracting a few measly details on what they did all day. None of that is easy. Here’s pro advice on mastering the new routine.
Kindergartners and first graders work best in a setting that reminds them of their classroom, says Julie Morgenstern, the author of Organizing From the Inside Out.