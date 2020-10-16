Betsy Goldberg and Elizabeth Passarella
How to Create a Homework Nook Your Kids Will Actually Want to Spend Time In
Article
Starting in second grade, when homework often ramps up, a streamlined environment with clear, uncluttered surfaces makes it easier to buckle down and focus. Think quiet, neutral shades and unified storage sets (folders, boxes) for minimal distraction and maximum concentration.
By Betsy Goldberg and Elizabeth Passarella
5 Smart Ways to Help Your Kids (and You!) With Homework
Article
These five quick tips won’t solve every problem, but they’re a start.
By Betsy Goldberg and Elizabeth Passarella
6 Clever Tips to Master a New School Year Routine
Article
Getting out the door on time. Remembering the permission slips. Extracting a few measly details on what they did all day. None of that is easy. Here’s pro advice on mastering the new routine.
By Betsy Goldberg and Elizabeth Passarella
How to Create a Crafty Corner for Little Kids
Article
Kindergartners and first graders work best in a setting that reminds them of their classroom, says Julie Morgenstern, the author of Organizing From the Inside Out.
By Betsy Goldberg and Elizabeth Passarella
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com