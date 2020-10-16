Benice Atufunwa
6 Great Lipstick Pencil Picks for Fall
Forget those dry, waxy lipstick pencils of yore. The latest versions offer a velvety smooth application in a few easy swipes.
6 Summer-Perfect Nontoxic Nail Polish Colors
Love to paint your nails but hate what’s in the bottle? Skip the harmful ingredients for a greener—but just as beautiful—mani.
7 Great Mascaras That Live Up to Their Hype
Lengthen, volumize, and in general lushify your lashes with one of these enhancers.
5 Steps to Negotiating With Wedding Vendors
With a bit of friendly haggling, it’s easier than you may think to save money (and even score some great extras!) on your wedding day.
Wedding Dress Fabric Glossary
From chiffon to voile, learn the ABCs of choosing the material that suits your Big Day style.
Benice’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012
Our staff highlights RealSimple.com’s best ideas of 2012. Here, Producer Benice Atufunwa shares her picks.
