Ayren Jackson-Cannady
3 Dramatic Eye Makeup Ideas
Gallery
Whether you prefer pretty and natural or something bolder (different strokes for different folks, as they say), these simple tools and tips will transform your lashes—and your entire look—in a blink.
By Ayren Jackson-Cannady
Flattering Neutral Makeup for All Skin Tones
Gallery
Want to look polished but not made-up? Spring’s most flattering shades are soft, muted, and simply gorgeous.
By Ayren Jackson-Cannady
10 Tips for Becoming a Morning Person
Gallery
Smart strategies to train yourself to be more alert in the mornings.
By Ayren Jackson-Cannady
How Can I Cover My Gray Hair?
Video
Not feeling so foxy about your silver strands? Keep the renegades under control with these expert camouflaging techniques.
By Ayren Jackson-Cannady
Summer Strategies for Your Beauty Routine
Gallery
Your hair, skin, and nails need a break as much as you do. Here, tips on how to cut back on primping to let your natural beauty shine.
By Ayren Jackson-Cannady
18 Cult-Classic Beauty Products Makeup Artists Swear By
Gallery
Other beauty products come and go, but the pros stick to these beloved standbys.
By Ayren Jackson-Cannady
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com