Associated Press
David Rockefeller's Maine Summer Home Sells for $19 Million
Article
The property sits on 14.5 acres along forests and the coastline.
By Associated Press
Sound of Music Actress Heather Menzies-Urich Dies at 68
Article
She played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children. 
By Associated Press
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com