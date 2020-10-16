Ashley Tate
4 Travel Myths, Busted
With the average summer vacation running $1,246 a head (according to 2014 research from American Express), getting away isn’t cheap. Real Simple investigated classic money-saving travel advice to uncover the tips that truly make a difference.
How to Get Your Way With Customer Service
“Your call is important to us,” they say. And yet, all too often, you hang up without getting the attention you need. That changes now.
Choose the Best Hotel Rewards Program for You
Want to save a few bucks on your next trip? Try a hotel rewards club, where membership (still) has its privileges.
4 Common Tax-Return Mistakes to Avoid
Even the most diligent can—and do—make mistakes when filing their taxes. Real Simple asked tax experts on what trips people up most. The answers may surprise you.
5 Tips on How to Use LinkedIn Better
Whether you’re looking for a new job or just want to network, use these tips to make your profile more effective.
Should You Bundle Your Home Repairs?
Learn whether it’s more affordable to have repairs done one at a time or all together.
What Are the Pros and Cons of Cash-Back Credit Cards?
Before you sign up for this type of credit card, make sure you know what you’re getting into.
Why Are Store Return Policies So Strict?
Taking Aunt Ida’s gifts (all those flannel pj’s!) back to the store isn’t as easy as it used to be. Learn why—and what you can do to ensure at least a few happy returns.
