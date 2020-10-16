Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
10 Playful Placemats
Gallery
Protect your tabletop while adding a shot of style.
By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
9 Stylish Catchalls
Gallery
Never lose your keys—or sanity—again, thanks to these handy drop-off spots.
By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
8 Party-Perfect Picks to Celebrate the New Year
Gallery
Whether you’re heading to a bash or just staying in, these items will make ringing in 2011 more fun.
By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
8 Party-Ready Tablecloths
Gallery
Hosting a holiday get-together? Give your table a brand new look with a linen that suits your style.
By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
10 Tasteful Gravy Boats
Gallery
Dole out everyone’s favorite turkey topping from one of these gorgeous vessels.
By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
8 Distinctive Decanters
Gallery
Give your favorite wines some stylish breathing room.
By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
Ottomans for Every Style
Gallery
Kick up your heels with these eight fashionable, functional footstools.
By Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com