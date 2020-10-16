Ashley Niedringhaus and Jenny Kim

10 Playful Placemats
Gallery
Protect your tabletop while adding a shot of style.
9 Stylish Catchalls
Gallery
Never lose your keys—or sanity—again, thanks to these handy drop-off spots.
Whether you’re heading to a bash or just staying in, these items will make ringing in 2011 more fun.
8 Party-Ready Tablecloths
Gallery
Hosting a holiday get-together? Give your table a brand new look with a linen that suits your style.
10 Tasteful Gravy Boats
Gallery
Dole out everyone’s favorite turkey topping from one of these gorgeous vessels.
8 Distinctive Decanters
Gallery
Give your favorite wines some stylish breathing room.
Ottomans for Every Style
Gallery
Kick up your heels with these eight fashionable, functional footstools.