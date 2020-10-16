Arielle Tschinkel
Meghan Markle’s L.A. Home Is Up for Sale, and We Want to Buy It With All Our Friends
Article
You can live in her former home for a cool $1.8 mil.
By Arielle Tschinkel
This Is Why Meghan Markle Always Wears Shoes That Are Too Big for Her
Article
It just might be the high-heel hack we’ve desperately needed all our lives.
By Arielle Tschinkel
Queen Elizabeth Is Now Best Friends With Guy, Meghan Markle’s American Beagle, and There’s a Pic to Prove It
Article
That is one lucky dog!
By Arielle Tschinkel
"Sleep Divorce" Is a Thing, and Here's What It Could Mean for Your Relationship
Article
Some problems go beyond the problem of blanket theft, leading couples to try out a “sleep divorce.”
By Arielle Tschinkel
Are Honey and Maple Syrup Really Better for You Than Sugar?
Article
They're often advertised as healthier swaps. But is it true?  
By Arielle Tschinkel
9 Cheeses You Can Eat Even If You're Lactose Intolerant
Video
Not all dairy is created equal. 
By Betty Gold Arielle Tschinkel
7 Healthy Eating Tips for Holiday Parties
Video
There’s no denying that holiday gatherings are one of the best ways to soak up all the fun of the season. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to eat your favorite festive treats without going overboard (and feeling crummy the next day).
By Arielle Tschinkel
Meghan Markle Finally Opens Up About Her Relationship With Prince Harry
Article
The actress confirms that the pair is "in love." 
By Arielle Tschinkel
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com