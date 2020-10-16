Arielle Tschinkel

You can live in her former home for a cool $1.8 mil.
It just might be the high-heel hack we’ve desperately needed all our lives.
Queen Elizabeth Is Now Best Friends With Guy, Meghan Markle’s American Beagle, and There’s a Pic to Prove It
Article
That is one lucky dog!
Some problems go beyond the problem of blanket theft, leading couples to try out a “sleep divorce.”
They're often advertised as healthier swaps. But is it true?
Not all dairy is created equal.
There’s no denying that holiday gatherings are one of the best ways to soak up all the fun of the season. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to eat your favorite festive treats without going overboard (and feeling crummy the next day).
The actress confirms that the pair is "in love."