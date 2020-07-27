Ariel Klein

Ariel Klein is a copywriter and freelance writer. When she's not showing people photos of her dog, she's likely eating cheese and watching Bravo. Follow her on Instagram @arielthegardner.

Tired of Eating the Same Weeknight Meals? These 4 Cookbooks Will Enhance Your Recipe Rolodex

These easy, flavorful dishes are so good, you’ll feel like a professional chef preparing them. 
I Tried the Viral Whipped Coffee That Everyone’s Talking About—Here’s What I Thought

I guess it pays to keep a stash of instant coffee in your house.
I Just Tried Japanese Sweet Potatoes for the First Time and I’m Officially Obsessed

Here’s how I cook them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 
3 Reasons It’s Harder to Sleep as an Adult—and How to Get Back on Track

Experts share tips for falling asleep—and staying asleep through the night, plus why it's so crucial to get enough sleep.
7 Valentine's Day Gifts From Trader Joe's That Are So Sweet

Nothing says “I love you” like a pack of Scandinavian Swimmers or Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Cups.
Are Plant-Based Burgers Really Better Than Red Meat?

It’s the battle of the burgers. 
I’ve Tried Every Brand of Hummus and These 5 Are Out of This World

Not all hummus brands are created equal.
Is Avocado Oil the New Coconut Oil? Here, 3 Genius Ways to Use the Heart-Healthy Ingredient

And only one involves eating it. 
I've Tried Every Oat Milk Product on the Shelves—These 5 Were Worth the Hype

Skip the Scrambled Eggs—Here’s How to Make the Perfect French Omelette

5 Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipes That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

These Are the Best Trader Joe’s Desserts for Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table

How to Host a Thanksgiving Dinner Using Only Trader Joe’s Products

This store is certainly something to be thankful for.

This Seasoning Kit Elevates Every Meal I Make

2 Easy Ways to Make Breadcrumbs at Home (You’ll Never Use Store-Bought Again)

The Best Iron-Rich Foods—and All the Reasons You Should Eat Them

Irresistible Cranberry Recipes to Make Year-Round

No Need to Spend Money on Organic Avocados—or Any of These 14 Fruits and Veggies

Here’s Why You Need to Try Japanese and Chinese Eggplants

This 5-Ingredient Roasted Potato Wedge Recipe Is Your New Go-To Dinner Party Side

8 Healthy Breakfast Cereals That Are Also Delicious

Trader Joe's New Gluten-Free Rice Crumbs Are A Pantry Must-Have

The 12 Best Duvet Covers to Buy Online for Any Type of Sleeper

Finally, We Found a Dairy-Free Cream Cheese That Tastes Just Like the Real Thing

I’ve Tried Tons of Hair Removal Products and Procedures—This One Beats Them All

Does the New Trader Joe's Broccoli and Kale Pizza Crust Taste Better Than It Looks? We Tried It to Find Out

3 Delicious Drink Ideas for Trader Joe's New Watermelon Juice

We Tried All of the Snack Bars From Trader Joe's—Here Are Our Top 5

These Bottled and Canned Cocktails Are Perfect for Sipping Outside

5 Chamomile Tea Benefits Your Body and Mind Need

We Tried Trader Joe’s New Watermelon Jerky, and It Might Be the Snack of the Summer

9 Skin-Saving Facial Moisturizers That Will Leave You Glowing

10 Nostalgic Snacks We’re Still Completely Obsessed With

The Dermstore Shopping Tricks That Can Save You Hundreds

53 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband

10 Delicious and Filling Snack Bars You Can Order on Amazon

7 Entertaining Essentials for a Successful Party, No Matter the Occasion

13 Festive Cocktail Recipes to Get You Through Any Holiday Party

