Arianne Cohen and Lindsy Van Gelder
How to Tell If Someone Is Lying
Gallery
A pair of flaming trousers (or a growing nose, à la Pinocchio) isn’t the only sign that a person is spewing falsehoods. Here, five experts teach you how to smoke out a fibber.
By Arianne Cohen and Lindsy Van Gelder
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com