The Ovarian Cancer Signs You Need to Know, Even If You’re Young
Article
Cobie Smulders was diagnosed at age 25, after she noticed her body felt "off."
By Anthea Levi
Why Swearing Might Actually Be Good for You
Video
How dropping the f-bomb could make you physically stronger, less stressed, and more resilient.
By Anthea Levi
Is It Dangerous to Eat Really Hot Peppers?
Article
Read this before you attempt the ALS Pepper Challenge.
By Anthea Levi
7 Stylish Flats With Arch Support
Gallery
Poorly designed flats are just as bad for your feet as heels, but these comfortable ballet flats, loafers, and sneakers are cute and podiatrist-approved.
By Anthea Levi
Jessica Biel Is Obsessed With These Comfy, Affordable Sneakers Right Now
Article
Want to step into fall in style? Channel Jessica Biel and don these stylish sneakers.
By Anthea Levi
The Supermodel-Approved $2 Eye Mask You Need to Try
Article
Who says beauty comes at a price?
By Anthea Levi
Is Mushroom Coffee the Next Superfood Trend?
Article
A Finnish company adds wild-harvested mushrooms to coffee to create the ultimate superfood sip. But is it worthy of the health hype? An RD answers.
By Anthea Levi
6 Mistakes You’re Making With Your Contacts
Article
Here’s how to keep your eyes safe from long-term damage.
By Anthea Levi
