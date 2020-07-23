Anneke Knot

4 Easy Steps to Flawless Waves That’ll Save Your Hair From Heat Damage
Having a mane of beachy waves and protecting your hair from intense heat don’t have to be mutually exclusive—here’s how to style your hair sans hot tools.Read More
We Tested 32 Timesaving Beauty Sticks—Here Are the 6 Best
Say bon voyage to liquids that spill and leave a gooey mess. We tested 32 formulas—these are the makeup and skin products worthy of space in your bag.Read More
We Tried 35 Plant-Based Beauty Products, and These Were the Best
We tested more than 30 botanical formulas to find the ultimate way to green our routine.Read More
We Tested 25 Beauty Organizers—These Are the 6 Best
These winning bathroom declutterers (out of 25 tested) will streamline your getting-ready routine for good.Read More
We Tested 27 Mascaras—These 6 Are Top Performers
Want a smudge-proof formula for long days or major volume for a big night? We did the work to find the six top-performing mascaras (out of 27 tested) so you can achieve your lash goals.Read More
Amazon's New $40 (and Under) Skincare Line Includes Anti-Aging Products
Yes, that also means free shipping with Amazon Prime.Read More