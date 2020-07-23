Anneke Knot

As the assistant beauty editor for Real Simple, you can usually find Anneke with a face full of the latest in skincare and a wrist covered in old makeup swatches. You can watch her adventures in the beauty closet on her Instagram @annekeknot.

4 Easy Steps to Flawless Waves That’ll Save Your Hair From Heat Damage

Having a mane of beachy waves and protecting your hair from intense heat don’t have to be mutually exclusive—here’s how to style your hair sans hot tools.
We Tested 32 Timesaving Beauty Sticks—Here Are the 6 Best

Say bon voyage to liquids that spill and leave a gooey mess. We tested 32 formulas—these are the makeup and skin products worthy of space in your bag.
We Tried 35 Plant-Based Beauty Products, and These Were the Best

We tested more than 30 botanical formulas to find the ultimate way to green our routine.
We Tested 25 Beauty Organizers—These Are the 6 Best

These winning bathroom declutterers (out of 25 tested) will streamline your getting-ready routine for good.
We Tested 27 Mascaras—These 6 Are Top Performers

Want a smudge-proof formula for long days or major volume for a big night? We did the work to find the six top-performing mascaras (out of 27 tested) so you can achieve your lash goals.
Amazon's New $40 (and Under) Skincare Line Includes Anti-Aging Products

Yes, that also means free shipping with Amazon Prime. 
The Pieces You Need to Start Incorporating Athleisure Into Your Work Wardrobe

With designs becoming more and more office friendly, why not add comfort to your work wardrobe?
How to Apply Magnetic Lashes Perfectly

Say "goodbye" to sticky glue and scary peeling. Magnetic lashes help take the mess and the error out of falsies–here's how to apply them.
The Best Foundation for Every Skin Type

Shop a Meghan Markle-Inspired Capsule Wardrobe—Without the Royal Price Tag

The Little Luxury I Keep in My Purse All Winter Long

Lauren Conrad’s Hairstylist Just Launched an Affordable Styling Tools Line

This Is the Bare-Minimum Skin Care Routine You Should Be Doing Every Day, According to Pros

Because most of us only have time for a simple skin care regimen.

Jennifer Garner's Makeup Routine Is Only Three Simple Steps

I Threw Out All My Other Bras After Trying This Brand

This Overnight Face Mask Transformed My Skin

Cute Hairstyles for School That Will Actually Save You Time in the Morning

The Incredibly Comfortable (& Stylish) Sneaker You Need to Have on Campus

The 10 Best Beauty Products to Repair Your Skin and Hair After a Weekend in the Sun

The Trick That Keeps the Bachelorette Star's Makeup Flawless Despite Thailand Humidity

The Bestselling Jeans on Real Simple Are 34% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

How Hair Extensions Finally Helped Me Overcome My 16-Year Struggle with a Hair-Pulling Disorder

The Drugstore Beauty Products Joanna Gaines Swears By

10 Dry Scalp and Dandruff Remedies at Every Price

The Best Beauty Buys at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

All the Best Beauty Products From Dermstore's Insane New Year Sale

6 Anti-Aging Foundations That Erase Years Instantly

The Beauty Products Every Woman Should Own

Winter-Proofing Your Skin, Hair, and Eyes

