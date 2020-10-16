Anna Theoktisto

These family-friendly meatballs come together quickly—just turkey, rice, olive oil, and seasoning are required—and taste great with a crunchy kale and apple salad. The lemony tahini dressing is a winner—its creamy texture adds welcome richness to the plate. Pro tip: A freezer that’s stocked with these turkey-and-rice meatballs is your friend. Make with the salad as written below, or serve them stirred into a brothy soup, twirled into pasta, or beneath a blanket of melted cheese atop a garlic-rubbed roll. Thanks to their flexible flavors, they’re at home in many dishes.
A slow cooker makes easy work of a Bolognese-inspired sauce, thanks to its gentle approach to cooking the ingredients, which infuses each bite with deep, rich flavor. But, the genius part of this recipe is cooking spaghetti squash in the slow cooker at the same time. It’s an easy, hands-off dinner that doesn’t skimp on flavor, despite being gluten- and dairy-free (unless you shower it with cheese, of course).
The first thing you say upon eating this dish might be: Where have you been all my life? It turns out that crab cakes and sliders are just meant to be together. The patties are easy to make, thanks to crushed saltines, which hold the mixture together. A splash of vinegar and a shower of briny capers balance the salty crabmeat, while the garlic coaxes out the savory notes. Served between buttery dinner rolls with sweet potato wedges alongside, it’s a delicious dinner that tastes like a special treat. In fact, you might be planning the next time you’ll make the recipe while you eat. Serve with light beers or lime-spiked seltzer.
Elegant, tasty, and easy—that’s what weeknight dinners call for. In this healthful recipe, almond flour stands in for panko on the crispy cutlets, while sesame seeds add a pop of flavor and crunch. A lemony arugula and Brussels sprouts salad offsets the juicy cutlets, bringing welcome texture to the plate. For a kid-friendly version, serve the cutlets cut into strips with ketchup for dipping. Or, layer them into a chicken sandwich. The salad is a perfect blank palate for customizing—crumbled feta, Castelvetrano olives, and pine nuts would all be delicious with the peppery greens.
This shortcut take on vegetarian paella is a homerun for flavorful, weeknight dinners. A bevy of vegetables studs the paprika-scented rice: leeks, summer squash, peppers, and artichoke all join the party, making this not only delicious, but healthful, too. Serve with a light, effervescent wine like rosé, vinho verde, or txakolina. For non-vegetarians, serve with grilled shrimp or chicken.
This quick and easy dinner takes its cues from Spain—there’s smoky chorizo, earthy fennel seeds, and juicy tomatoes in the delicious broth. Into this flavorful mixture you’ll add fiber-rich chickpeas and juicy shrimp. Broiled, garlic-rubbed baguette allows you to sop up the juices. To make this meal even more filling, serve over rice or pasta. It’s a deceptively easy meal with impressive presentation, especially given that it comes together from pantry ingredients. Enjoy al fresco with a glass of light white wine.
This fresh vegetarian dinner recipe tastes like the peak of summer. Cubes of juicy watermelon mingle with creamy avocado and nutty farro, to create a healthy, easy dinner salad. Each bite is studded with pops of salty feta and herbaceous cilantro. This healthy grain bowl would also work well served as a side to anything you have going on on the grill. Simply cut the watermelon and avocado into smaller chunks and toss everything together. It would taste great alongside grilled salmon, planks of crispy tofu, or grilled steak. P.S. You’ll use the “pasta method” to boil the farro, which means you add the grains to already boiling water. It’s a quicker way to cook all sorts of whole grains, like brown rice and barley.
Here’s a fresh take on classic pesto—a zucchini-cashew version that might just become your new favorite. After shredding the zucchini, you’ll squeeze extra moisture out of it to ensure the saucy has a silky (not watery) body. Combined with roasted, salted cashews and peppery basil, the result is unique and crave-worthy. Tossed with just enough pasta water to add starch and strands of classic spaghetti, this crowd-friendly vegetarian recipe will win raves at dinnertime. It’s especially good for kids that turn away from vegetables, since the zucchini is mingling under the radar in the sauce. Keep a jar on hand for quick pastas, or for serving with grilled chicken or dolloping onto summer minestrone.