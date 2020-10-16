Anna Theoktisto

The first thing you say upon eating this dish might be: Where have you been all my life? It turns out that crab cakes and sliders are just meant to be together. The patties are easy to make, thanks to crushed saltines, which hold the mixture together. A splash of vinegar and a shower of briny capers balance the salty crabmeat, while the garlic coaxes out the savory notes. Served between buttery dinner rolls with sweet potato wedges alongside, it’s a delicious dinner that tastes like a special treat. In fact, you might be planning the next time you’ll make the recipe while you eat. Serve with light beers or lime-spiked seltzer.