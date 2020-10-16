Anna Painter

This recipe is as simple as recipes get. So simple, in fact, that it’s almost like cooking without a recipe—but we’ve helped you out with a few small measurements so the results will come out balanced every time. You only need a few ingredients, like lemon, salt, and cayenne, because mustard greens are so flavorful on their own. All you’re doing is charring the leaves (seasoned with some salt and pepper) over high heat in a cast iron skillet. Use canola oil because it has a higher smoke point than olive oil. Then you’re whisking up a quick dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and cayenne. Finish everything with one more pinch of salt.