Anna Painter

Mustard greens are known for being peppery and pungent. But here that vegetal flavor doesn’t steal the limelight because the leaves are cooked down with lots of other ingredients like fresh ginger, garlic, coriander, coconut milk, and garam masala. The spicy results are served with plain white rice and lemon wedges. The recipe is vegetarian but hearty and satisfying. You might just want to make a double batch, because the whole family will be asking for seconds. To mix up the dish, you can sub in any type of grain for the rice and any type of canned bean for the chickpeas.
Think of this soup as a modern take on homemade minestrone. A lot of the main ingredients are there, but sweet potatoes are swapped in for pasta, smoked paprika adds a lovely layer of warm flavor, and mustard greens are stirred in. Unlike other greens that sometimes lose their flavor when they’re simmered into soups, mustard greens maintain some of their pleasant bite. This soup also freezes well, so go ahead and make some for later. To make those beautiful ribbons of Parmesan cheese that top the soup, drag a y-shaped peeler along the length of the block of cheese.
The secret to this outrageously delicious Caesar is the homemade croutons. There’s a golden rule when it comes to baguette: toast it with a healthy drizzle of olive oil, and it’ll turn out delicious every time (unless you burn it). Now, imagine what happens when you tear up baguette into small craggy pieces, which give that olive oil extra surface area to sink into? That’s right, you get addictive croutons that are somehow crunchy and melt in your mouth at the same time. Now onto the actual salad part of the dish, made with three crunchy chopped greens including mustard greens, kale, and romaine. A bit of minced anchovy adds that unmistakable “Caesar” flavor.
Satisfying like a big bowl of warm comfort food, this pasta dish sneakily includes a ton (2 bunches to be precise) of fiber and iron-packed mustard greens. Sweet Italian sausage adds lots of spicy flavor and meaty satisfaction. The recipe calls for orecchiette, but of course it’s okay to substitute whatever pasta you have in the pantry. Red pepper flakes, toasted bread crumbs, and freshly grated Parmesan cheese take dinner over the top. If there are any leftovers, enjoy them the next day for lunch (tastes like a sophisticated pasta salad).
This casserole tastes like mashed potatoes mixed with peppery garlicky greens. The recipe calls for steaming the potatoes instead of boiling them. Sounds fancy, but it’s not. The technique causes the potatoes to release less starch, so you’ll rarely end up with gummy results. All you need is a steaming basket. Fill a pot with a few inches of water, fit it with the basket, and cook the potatoes over medium-high until they’re fork tender. Then proceed to mash them with melted butter, warm milk, and salt and pepper like you normally would. Baking them at the end makes for a beautifully golden brown and crispy top layer.
This recipe is as simple as recipes get. So simple, in fact, that it’s almost like cooking without a recipe—but we’ve helped you out with a few small measurements so the results will come out balanced every time. You only need a few ingredients, like lemon, salt, and cayenne, because mustard greens are so flavorful on their own. All you’re doing is charring the leaves (seasoned with some salt and pepper) over high heat in a cast iron skillet. Use canola oil because it has a higher smoke point than olive oil. Then you’re whisking up a quick dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and cayenne. Finish everything with one more pinch of salt.