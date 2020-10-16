Anna Maltby
5 Genius (and Super-Easy) Ways You Can Avoid Food Waste
Video
Of all the things we waste, food may be the number one area where you can make a serious impact. Here’s how.
By Anna Maltby
Five Zero-Wasters Share Their Top Tips for Going Zero Waste
Article
These zero-wasters have ditched the trash can almost entirely. Pick and choose from their tips for going zero waste to shrink your own waste (plus any eco-guilt).
By Anna Maltby Catherine Ryan Gregory
How to Host a Clothing Swap
Article
Invite a fun crew, put on a playlist, offer snacks, and get ready to revamp your closet.
By Anna Maltby Rachel Sylvester
5 Fail-Safe Ways to Extend the Life of Your Clothes
Article
Thanks to fast fashion, we’re buying more clothes than ever and keeping them for less time. A better, money-saving approach: Extend the life of your clothes and build a wardrobe that lasts.
By Anna Maltby Rachel Sylvester
Simple Exercise Moves to Help You Eliminate 6 Annoying Aches and Pains
Article
A single move can make you feel miles better. Try one of these to meet a health goal—or combine them for your new favorite workout.
By Pam LeBlanc Anna Maltby
How to Split Household Chores so Everyone Shares the Work
Article
Whether you have a busy partner, lazy roommates, or messy kids, it's possible to divide household chores fairly in your home.
By Anna Maltby
Finally, a Solution That Puts an End to Arguments Over Chores
Article
Still fighting over dirty dishes? This printable chore audit chart will stop the feuds over household chores once and for all. 
By Anna Maltby
These Packing Cubes Totally Changed the Way I Travel
Article
They’re the best way to stay organized on the road.
By Anna Maltby
