Anna Davies
The Surprising Solution to Getting My Kid to Behave in Restaurants
This is how I get my 3-year-old to behave—plus a few surprising tricks from other parents who enjoy a meal out once in a while. 
By Anna Davies
What Is Jackfruit? Here's What You Should Know
Ever been at a grocery store or vegan restaurant and wondered, “What is jackfruit?” Here’s information on jackfruit taste, how to eat jackfruit, jackfruit benefits, and more.
By Anna Davies Betty Gold
Manuka Honey Benefits, Uses, and Where to Buy It
Manuka honey has powerful healing properties and is used to treat a variety of illnesses. Learn about manuka honey benefits, its uses and where to buy it.
By Anna Davies
DNA Tattoos Turn DNA of Loved Ones Into Tattoo Ink
Scientists have come up with one of the most meaningful tattoo ideas of all time. Here’s all you need to know about DNA tattoos and how they work.
By Anna Davies
Do I Need Rental-Car Insurance?
Should you spring for insurance on a rental car? See what the experts say.
By Anna Davies
Everything You Need to Know About the Term “Demisexual”
Identifying sexual orientation can be overwhelming. Whether you think you might be demisexual or just want to find out more about what it is, we’re here to help.
By Anna Davies
