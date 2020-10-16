Andrew Nusca
These Stores and Restaurants Are Open on New Year’s Eve
Article
Do New Year’s Eve right and you’ll be ringing in 2017 with a full stomach and a slight hangover. (And yes, Champagne producers have the data to prove it.) But buck up, buyer—there may be post-holiday sales underway.
By Andrew Nusca
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com