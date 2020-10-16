Andrea Romano
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Best Musicals Will Be Available to Stream Every Friday During Quarantine
Article
Broadway, but your living room.
By Andrea Romano
These Virtual Tours of Europe's Famous Castles Will Make You Feel Like a Royal, Even in Your Pajamas
Video
From Versailles to Buckingham Palace, here's your chance to see how royals actually live.
By Andrea Romano
Over 100 Museums, Libraries, and Galleries Are Offering Free, Printable Coloring Sheets
Video
Download. Print. Color. Relax.
By Andrea Romano
This App Lets You Get Thousands of E-books and Audio Books For Free
Video
It's your local library right on your phone.
By Andrea Romano
Museums Around the World Are Sharing Their Most Zen Art on Social Media to Help People Relax
Article
#MuseumMomentofZen is the social hashtag we didn't know we needed right now.
By Andrea Romano
10 Real Haunted Houses From All Over the United States
Article
From the Whaley House in California to Lizzie Borden's home in Massachusetts, these are the most haunted houses in America.
By Andrea Romano
Here's How Teachers Can Get a Great Deal on a Disney World Hotel This Summer
Article
If anyone deserves a good vacation this summer, it’s teachers—but it can be difficult to afford a true getaway on a teacher's salary.
By Andrea Romano
What You Need to Know About the TSA's New Restrictions on Powders in Baggage
Article
Now there's another thing to add to the list.
By Andrea Romano
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com