Ananda Eidelstein

These three inspiring summer spreads are easy on the cook and even better for a crowd. Follow our menus, mix and match, or serve one standout alongside burgers and dogs.

3 Delicious Recipes Using Almond Flour

It’s the ultimate go-to for cooks avoiding gluten, but this wonder ingredient—which really is just finely ground blanched almonds—belongs in everyone’s pantry.
3 Ways to Cook With Chia Seeds That Don’t Involve Smoothies

Tiny but mighty, these black seeds are rich in protein, fiber, and omega-3s (which are healthy for the heart, brain, and seemingly everything else).
3 Steel-Cut Oats Recipes That Go Beyond Breakfast

Here are three genius ways to use one of our favorite pantry staples: steel-cut oats.
We Tried 63 Dips—Here Are Our 6 Favorites

Pair them with your favorite chips or crudités.
My Trip to Mexico City Took an Unexpected Turn—But Resulted in 6 Delicious Twists on Traditional Recipes

Eating around this vibrant city inspired a new collection of recipes that are all bursting with flavor and easy enough to make on a weeknight. We call them: Modern Mexican.
24 Genius Kitchen Shortcuts Real Simple Food Editors Swear By

Our time-saving tips and kitchen hacks will help you speed up dinner.
We Tested 142 Time-Saving Cooking Sauces—These Are the 6 Best

We fired up the stove and tested 142 sauces that cut meal-prep time in half.
We Turned 3 Slow Cooker Recipes Into 9 Delicious Dinners—Here's How

Use your cooker (or Instant Pot!) to make extra helpings of a cozy fall dinner. The best part? Discovering three ways to enjoy each dish.
We Tried 184 Yogurts—These Are Our Top 6

3 Time-Saving Summer Dinner Menus Perfect for Entertaining

6 Delicious Ways to Add Fruit, Veggies, and More to Ice Cubes

5 Incredibly Delicious Pizzas from One Easy Dough Recipe

We Tried 133 Types of Salad Dressing—These 5 Are Worthy of Your Greens

After taste-testing 135 varieties, we found the five best salad dressings. With dressing this good, you’ll want a salad with every meal.

The Surprising Ingredient That Transforms Both Sweet and Savory Dishes

We Tried 136 Party Snacks—Here Are the 6 Best

These Healthy Appetizers Are So Easy They Make Entertaining a Breeze

This Is What Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Always Has on Hand When Hosting

The One Homemade Gravy Mistake You’re Making—and How to Stop

This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Your State

The Secret Ingredient to Make the Juiciest Thanksgiving Turkey

This No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Recipe Will Become Your Go-To Holiday Dessert

Here’s Exactly What You Need to Cook Thanksgiving Dinner

My Favorite Grilled Cheese Recipe Is Controversial—But It Wins Over Skeptics Every Time

I Discovered the Magic Ingredient for Absolutely Epic Mashed Potatoes Without Milk

The Anti-Aging Superfood That Tastes Delicious in Pasta

I Just Made the Best Sweet Potato Recipe I’ve Ever Tasted—And It Took No Time at All

12 Friendsgiving Food Ideas to Make This Year’s Gathering Your Best Yet

You Only Need Five Ingredients to Cook These Easy Dinner Recipes Tonight

Meghan Markle Is Supporting a Cookbook–And the Story Behind It Is Beautiful

The Best Chili Recipes, According to Real Simple Food Editors

This Grab and Go Breakfast Is So Easy—and You Can Make Multiple Servings Ahead

The Secret Ingredient That Makes Pretty Much Everything More Delicious

4 Insanely Good Dinners You Can Make from Our Easy Chicken Cutlet Recipe

We Tasted Over 100 Breakfast Cereals—These Are Our Favorites

4 Rich and Creamy Pasta Dishes That Are Actually Good For You

This Is The Best Trick for Making S’mores Inside On National S’mores Day

4 Vegetarian Sandwich Recipes That Will Make You Forget About Meat

Amazon's New Alexa Skill Will Make Your Food Taste Better

