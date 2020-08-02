Ananda Eidelstein

3 Delicious Recipes Using Almond Flour
It's the ultimate go-to for cooks avoiding gluten, but this wonder ingredient—which really is just finely ground blanched almonds—belongs in everyone's pantry.
3 Ways to Cook With Chia Seeds That Don’t Involve Smoothies
Tiny but mighty, these black seeds are rich in protein, fiber, and omega-3s (which are healthy for the heart, brain, and seemingly everything else).
3 Steel-Cut Oats Recipes That Go Beyond Breakfast
Here are three genius ways to use one of our favorite pantry staples: steel-cut oats.
We Tried 63 Dips—Here Are Our 6 Favorites
Pair them with your favorite chips or crudités.
My Trip to Mexico City Took an Unexpected Turn—But Resulted in 6 Delicious Twists on Traditional Recipes
Eating around this vibrant city inspired a new collection of recipes that are all bursting with flavor and easy enough to make on a weeknight. We call them: Modern Mexican.
24 Genius Kitchen Shortcuts Real Simple Food Editors Swear By
Our time-saving tips and kitchen hacks will help you speed up dinner.