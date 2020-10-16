Amy Zavatto
4 Smart Ways to Eat Healthy on a Budget
Video
It's possible to make nutritious choices that won't break the bank. Here's how to do it. 
By Amy Zavatto
Going Vegetarian? These 3 Tips Will Make the Transition So Much Easier
Article
Whether your reasons are fueled by environmental, health, or economical concerns, this advice will help you cut meat out of your diet. 
By Amy Zavatto
4 Tips for a Successful Dry January
Article
This advice will make a booze-free month much easier. 
By Amy Zavatto
What’s the Difference Between Bourbon and Whiskey?
Video
There are a few key qualities that make the two distinct. 
By Amy Zavatto
43 Easy Christmas Breakfast Casseroles to Make Ahead or the Morning of
Article
These are the easiest Christmas breakfast casseroles—including overnight recipes and crockpot recipes you can make Christmas morning.
By Amy Zavatto
What Is Royal Icing? Everything You Need to Know About This Sweet Decorating Staple
Video
Learn what royal icing is, plus how to use, store, and decorate cookies with royal icing.
By Amy Zavatto
60 Canned Pumpkin Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make
Gallery
Do you have leftover canned pumpkin after Thanksgiving? Check out these easy and creative canned pumpkin recipes.
By Amy Zavatto Betty Gold
What to Do With Leftover Stuffing: 14 Easy Recipes
Gallery
Don’t know what to do with all the leftover stuffing after Thanksgiving? Try making these easy leftover stuffing recipes.
By Amy Zavatto
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com