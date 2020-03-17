Amina Lake Abdelrahman

Amina is a product reviews writer for Meredith Corporation and covers all of the best products you should buy across home, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle categories. When she’s not writing, you can find her sipping on coffee, dancing to work out, or reading a good book. Follow her on Instagram at @aminalake.

I Hated Reusable Straws Until I Found These Genius Metal-Silicone Hybrids

They’re super sturdy, easy to clean, and have no metallic aftertaste.
The 8 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Hot Sleepers, According to Reviews

Including breathable options made of bamboo and cotton.
This Genius Machine Turns Frozen Fruit Into “Ice Cream”—and It’s Finally Back in Stock

It has 1,500 perfect reviews on Amazon.
The 10 Best Candles That Are Actually Worth Buying, According to Thousands of Reviews

Including options from Yankee Candle, Nest, Diptyque, and more.
These Are the Most Popular Cloth Face Masks on Amazon

Help prevent the spread of coronavirus by wearing a mask when out in public.
This Plug-In Fly Trap Gets Rid of Pesky Fruit Flies Without Any Weird Smells

I’m consistently shocked by how many tiny bugs are really flying around my apartment.
Wayfair and AllModern’s Memorial Day Sales Already Started—Here’s What to Buy

You can save up to 70 percent on furniture, mattresses, appliances, and more.
The 9 Best Window Air Conditioners to Cool Your Home, According to Reviews

Including best-selling options from LG and Frigidaire.
Peter Thomas Roth Sold Over 10,000 Bottles of This Anti-Aging Eye Cream in a Week—and It’s on Major Sale Right Now

I’m Obsessed With This Multi-Functional Blanket That’s Perfect for Picnics, Movie Nights, and More

The 7 Best Blackout Curtains to Help You Sleep Better, Day or Night

These Tiny Air Plants Are Super Easy to Care for—and They're on Sale Right Now

This Coffee Mug Organizer Is Perfect for Storing Oversized Cups—and It’s on Sale Right Now

It’ll free up so much kitchen cabinet space.

13 Best Pantry Organizers to Maximize Storage Space

This Anti-Aging Concealer Erases Dark Circles—and It's Only $7 Right Now

This Portable Wine Chiller Keeps Your Bottle Cold for Hours—And It’s 40% Off Right Now

9 Things You Can Buy to Help Relieve Stress and Anxiety, According to Experts

All of the Best Deals From Wayfair's Huge ‘Home Updates for Less’ Sale

The 11 Best Cleaning Products for Every Part of Your Home, According to Real Simple Editors

Anthropologie Just Slashed the Prices on Its Entire Home Section—Here’s What to Buy

These Shower Filters Are an Easy Fix for Dry Skin and Dull Hair, According to Reviewers

Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Anti-Aging Silk Pillowcase—and It’s 25% Off Right Now

The 9 Best Anti-Aging Beauty Products Discounted During Nordstrom's Surprise Sale

This $9 Hair Treatment Detangles My Curly Hair in Seconds

This Popular Keyboard Cleaning Gel Will Eliminate Hidden Crumbs, Dust, and More

This Cleaning Kit Has Everything You Need to Make Non-Toxic Disinfectant at Home

The 10 Best Lunch Bags for Women, According to Thousands of Reviews

