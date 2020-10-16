Amanda MacMillan
Have That Diet Soda—7 Lifestyle Choices to Stop Stressing About Right Now
Here’s good health news (phew): some lifestyle choices just aren’t worth stressing over. Please, chill out about the following.
By Amanda MacMillan
Spending Money on Experiences Makes You a Better Person
It can make you more grateful—and generous.
By Amanda MacMillan
More Young Women Are Having Heart Attacks. This Might Be Why
The proportion of heart attack–related hospitalization rates for women ages 35 to 54 increased from 21% to 31% over the last two decades, and doctors are worried.
By Amanda MacMillan
Cardiologists Set the Record Straight on Eggs, Coconut Oil, Gluten, and More
Should you go gluten free? Eat eggs? How about coconut oil? Heart experts have officially weighed in on the myths and facts about over-hyped foods, and here's what you should stop believing—right now.
By Amanda MacMillan
Is McDonald’s New Burger With Fresh Beef Actually Any Healthier?
Fresh beef may taste better than frozen patties, but fast food burgers still have nutrition issues.
By Amanda MacMillan
6 Weird Things That May Help You Sleep Better
Looking for a sleep tip you haven't already tried? We asked experts what really works.
By Amanda MacMillan
Eating Cheese Every Day May Actually Be Good for You
Pass the Parmesan, please. 
By Amanda MacMillan
How to Cope If You're Feeling Triggered by the #MeToo Movement
Recognizing the widespread problem of sexual assault, and giving voice to the victims, is undoubtedly a good thing. But it can have this unintended consequence.
By Amanda MacMillan
