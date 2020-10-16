Amanda Lecky
Exactly How to Renovate Your Space, From Start to Finish
Article
If you’ve been dreaming of a major renovation, consider this your blueprint for success.
By Amanda Lecky
3 Innovative Lightbulbs You Should Know About
Article
Three bulbs we love for their special talents.
By Amanda Lecky
How to Buy a Lightbulb for Every Room in Your Home
Gallery
Overwhelmed by the options in the bulb aisle? Our room-by-room guide makes it easy to pick the right bulb for the right job, improving your home’s mood and safety—and your bottom line.
By Amanda Lecky
Which Washing Machine Should You Buy?
Article
This no-spin guide to the three main types will help you choose—and use—yours correctly.
By Amanda Lecky
7 Creepy House Oddities, Explained
Article
Haunted by a household head-scratcher? You're not alone. Here are RS Facebook fans' most common unsolved mysteries, and pro advice to make them—poof!—disappear.
By Amanda Lecky
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com