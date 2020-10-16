Amanda Gardner
The Medical Tests Every Woman Needs in Her 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s
Article
From eye exams to mammograms, here's what you really need–and when.
By Amanda Gardner
What Is SIBO—and Could It Be Causing Your Digestive Issues?
Video
Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth can lead to bloating, diarrhea, constipation, and more.
By Amanda Gardner
6 Warning Signs of a Mental Illness Everyone Should Know
Video
Identifying the symptoms early can help you or a loved one get treatment.
By Amanda Gardner
When You Skip Sleep, You Eat 300+ More Calories the Next Day
Article
Need motivation to get to bed earlier? Researchers have calculated the precise effect of sleep deprivation on calorie consumption.
By Amanda Gardner
Eggo Waffles Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Article
Listeria can take up to 70 days to make itself known and cause food poisoning symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, confusion, and a stiff neck.
By Amanda Gardner
New Study Suggests Brain Glitch May Cause OCD
Article
The findings could lead to better treatment for the troubling disorder.
By Amanda Gardner
Here’s What Your Personality Says About Your Sex Life
Article
Researchers have identified two characteristics that may explain why some couples have more sex than others.
By Amanda Gardner
Busy People Tend to Have Sharper Brains, According to Science
Article
The upside of your packed calendar? It might help keep your noggin healthy as you age.
By Amanda Gardner
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com