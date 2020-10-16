Amanda Armstrong

5 Ways to Win People Over
Gallery
Getting someone to really listen is no small feat. Five professional influencers explain how they make the magic happen.
5 Mistakes Everyone Should Make
Article
Yes, it’s OK to totally embarrass yourself. Find out how blunders can lead to success.
Before and After: Basement
Gallery
Renovation supplies, kitchen overflow, and excess sports gear cluttered the space.
Essential Tools for DIY Projects
Gallery
Before tackling a household fix-it project, make sure you have the right gear.
Find out what insights that slightly, left-leaning script can give into your personality.
Personalized cards are handy for anything from setting up playdates to networking.
And the votes are in! Here, your favorite stores and best shopping experiences.
How to Choose a Pet
Gallery
Before falling head over heels, determine whether a pet is the right fit for you.