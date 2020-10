11 Brilliant Beauty Products From the Aisles of Whole Foods Article

When you’re wheeling your cart through those storied aisles of organic produce, bulk nuts, and vegan cheese, don’t forget to do a detour into the Whole Body section. Packed to the brim with natural skincare, hair-care, and even makeup, it’s loaded with some seriously good stuff. Here’s what to scoop up during your next shopping trip.